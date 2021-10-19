© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Workers in Washington face potential firing as vaccine mandate deadline arrives

Published October 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

In Washington state, state and other employees covered by a vaccine mandate that went into effect this week face being fired Tuesday if they haven’t complied.

Washington Patrol announced that it’s firing 127 individuals, and Washington State University fired its head football coach and four assistant coaches who hadn’t been vaccinated.

Northwest News Network correspondent Austin Jenkins shares the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.