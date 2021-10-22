© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on set, killing crew member and wounding director

Published October 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed one person and wounded another on the set of the movie “Rust” after a prop gun was discharged accidentally.

Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, is dead and director Joel Souza is receiving care for an injury.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with KPCC’s John Horn about the incident.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.