Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on set, killing crew member and wounding director

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed one person and wounded another on the set of the movie “Rust” after a prop gun was discharged accidentally.

Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, is dead and director Joel Souza is receiving care for an injury.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with KPCC’s John Horn about the incident.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

