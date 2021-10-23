© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>

Fresh Air Weekend: Billy Porter; Cynthia Erivo

Fresh Air
Published October 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Billy Porter attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. "Fabulous and serious can go hand in hand. I am proof positive of that," he says.
Billy Porter attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. "Fabulous and serious can go hand in hand. I am proof positive of that," he says.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Billy Porter makes peace with himself: 'I set myself free, honey. No more secrets': Fourteen years after his initial diagnosis, the Pose actor revealed publicly that he is HIV-positive. Porter says being open about his health status felt like a rebirth. His new memoir is Unprotected.

'Genius' actor Cynthia Erivo opens up her voice on 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1': The British actor and singer played abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, and Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha. Now Erivo has a debut album. "I sing often with a bit of a smile," she says.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Billy Porter makes peace with himself: 'I set myself free, honey. No more secrets'

'Genius' actor Cynthia Erivo opens up her voice on 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.