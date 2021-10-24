© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
A new study sheds light on the elusive idea of herd immunity

By Asma Khalid
Published October 24, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT

Countries around the globe have tried lifting pandemic restrictions in the hopes that somehow getting herd immunity will stop the spread of the virus, only to see more coronvarius infections.

A new study focusing on Iran sheds light on what happens when we try to control the spread of COVID-19 through the notion of herd immunity over other measures — say like shutdowns or vaccines.

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
