Biden meets with House Democrats over social spending plan ahead of 2nd foreign trip

President Biden will meet with House Democrats Thursday before he departs on the second foreign trip of his presidency.

The meeting will tackle the new framework of his social spending plan. Before he leaves the country, the president is also expected to make economic remarks from the White House.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR’s Deirdre Walsh to get the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.