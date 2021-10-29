© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>

Biden embarks on Europe trip as domestic agenda hangs in balance

Published October 29, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

President Biden is on his second overseas trip, after taking the high-risk strategy of announcing a deal on domestic social spending though not all Democrats were ready to vote for it.

Politico politics reporter Maya King and Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram join Here & Now hosts Tonya Mosley and Scott Tong to talk about the political fallout.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.