With $1 billion disasters rising in the U.S., FEMA administrator weighs in on climate change

The U.S. has had 18 natural disasters in 2021 costing over $1 billion, and the country is on record to break 2020’s record of 22 disasters.

The increasing cost and destructiveness of these events pose a growing risk to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as the budget and staffing are stretched thin.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator, about the impact of climate change on these disasters.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.