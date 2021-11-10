Glaciers, disappearing at alarming rate, prove no match for global warming

For the full article, click here.

We revisit our 2019 trip to a glacier in Iceland. Glaciers have been no match for global warming, prompting citizens from around the world to converge on COP26 to beg for leaders to save glaciers.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.