You're not uncool. Making friends as an adult is just hard

When you were a kid, it seemed like you could walk up to just about anybody and be best friends the next minute.

But somewhere along the long winding path to adulthood, making new friends became an impossibly hard thing to do.

Psychologist Marisa G. Franco says that’s because as you get older, making friends no longer happens organically. She joins us to lend some friendly advice and respond to listener comments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

