Harvard University currently owns pre-Civil War photographs of two enslaved people — and a woman who says she is a descendent of the two has sued. The case is now being weighed by Massachusetts’ highest court.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with WBUR’s Max Larkin about the legal questions.

