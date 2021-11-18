'Like a dog in a dinosaur body': Meet the new komodo dragons at the San Antonio Zoo

There are new dragon babies in Texas. The San Antonio Zoo has announced it successfully hatched ten komodo dragons, which are the world’s largest lizards.

With less than 1,400 adults left in the wild, the event is also a chance to raise awareness about international conservation efforts. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Craig Pelke, director of ectotherms at the San Antonio Zoo.

