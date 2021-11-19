© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The used car market is in chaos. Here's what to do about your lease

Published November 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST

The adage goes like this — when a car rolls off the lot, it starts losing value immediately. But with the used car market suffering from supply chain issues, what should lease-holders do with a car that’s worth more than it was before?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader, about consumers’ options.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.