Biden ramps up COVID-19 strategy; Republicans threaten government shutdown over vaccine mandate
Politico national politics reporter Maya King and Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Callum Borchers to discuss the politics of President Biden’s latest measures to contain the spread of the omicron variant — and how Republicans are pushing back.
