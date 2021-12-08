© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sen. Klobuchar wants regulatory action taken against Instagram as its head appears before Congress

Published December 8, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST
The Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Senators are grilling Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a hearing on Wednesday.

He’s the biggest executive from Meta, Facebook’s parent company, to testify after a whistleblower’s explosive revelations about the company.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins us to talk about the anti-competitive practices she sees at Instagram.

