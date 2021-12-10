Our website is currently experiencing trouble and some stories may be slow to update or appear. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Morning news brief
Published December 10, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST
New York's attorney general wants to question ex-president Trump in a civil fraud case. U.S. Delta cases surge. A Michigan school district, its officials and some staff, are sued after a shooting.
