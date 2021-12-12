Sunday Puzzle: What rhymes with tourist site?

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the two-word name of a well-known tourist site or attraction somewhere in the world. I'll give you rhymes for the two words. You name the sites.

Ex. Tight blouse --> WHITE HOUSE

1. Rifle power

2. Heavy mountain

3. Pig pen

4. Phony highland

5. Climbs there

6. Greater snake

7. Mix bags

8. Planned banyan

9. Honks grew

10. Failing mall

11. Shock stress

12. Turban sheet

13. Dead bear

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Tom Bible, of Cincinnati. Think of a word to describe a single animal. Change the third letter to get a word that describes the plural of that animal. Both are nouns, and neither word contains an "s."

Challenge answer: Head, herd (as in cattle)

Winner: Jamie Tyrrell from Somerville, MA

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Michael Shteyman, of Freeland, Md. Think of a major U.S. city in two words. Insert an L in the exact middle of the second word. Now read the first word forward and the second word backward, and you'll name two things associated with this time of year. What are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.