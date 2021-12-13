Texas' vulnerable power grid: Unpredictable weather underscores fragile infrastructure

Tens of thousands of Americans remain without power after storms and tornadoes swept the country over the weekend.

It’s the latest in a pattern of extreme weather events. Back in February, a winter storm in Texas killed hundreds, creating havoc for many residents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the power grid will be prepared for this winter.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Mose Buchele, senior energy & environment correspondent for member station KUT in Austin.

