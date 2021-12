In November, Petersburg, a remote island town of Alaska, had a COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 7% of the town’s 3,000 residents infected. On the frontlines was a team of home health nurses going door-to-door treating patients.

Angela Denning of KFSK in Petersburg reports.

