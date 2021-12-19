Sunday Puzzle: Yes you candy!

On-air challenge: Today I've brought a game of Categories based on the word CANDY. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters C-A-N-D-Y. For example, if the category were "Six-Letter Girl's Names," you might say Connie, Arlene, Nadine, Denise, and Yvonne. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Note: In some cases there may be other answers. Any answer that works will be counted as correct.



1. DOG BREEDS

• Collie, chihuahua, cocker spaniel

• Airedale, afghan

• Newfoundland

• Dachshund, dalmatian, doberman pinscher

• Yorkshire terrier



2. FOREIGN RIVERS

• Congo, Churchill

• Amazon, Amur, Amu Darya

• Nile, Niger

• Danube, Dneiper, Don

• Yangtze, Yellow, Yukon (partly in Canada)

3. PRO BASEBALL TEAMS

• Cubs, Cardinals

• Astros, Angels, Athletics

• Nationals

• Dodgers, Diamondbacks

• Yankees

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Michael Shteyman, of Freeland, Md. Think of a major U.S. city in two words. Insert an L in the exact middle of the second word. Now read the first word forward and the second word backward, and you'll name two things associated with this time of year. What are they?

Challenge answer: Santa Fe --> Santa & elf

Winner: Harry Yudenfriend from Poughkeepsie, NY

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen of Berkeley, Calif. Take the name of a well-known artist. The first name can be divided to form two common words that are synonyms. The last name can be anagrammed to form an antonym of those two words. Who is the artist, and what are the words?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

