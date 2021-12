We remember Belarmina Martinez, 66, of Reno, Nevada, who died of COVID-19 in January, and Courtney Isaiah Smith, a jazz pianist in Utah, who died of COVID-19 at the age of 37 this year.

These are just two of the more than 800,000 people who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

