The political ramifications of Biden's response amid omicron surge

President Biden acknowledged this week in an interview with ABC News that his administration has fallen short on COVID-19 testing as omicron sweeps the nation ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

Host Peter O’Dowd has a roundup on Biden’s response during the pandemic and other political news this week with ABC News political director Rick Klein.

