'Hoping we don't take two steps back': Transgender veterans reflect on gains made in 2021

It has been a notable year for American military veterans identifying as transgender.

President Joe Biden repealed a Trump administration ban on transgender people serving in the military. And this year the government also took steps to provide medical and other benefits to those service members.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with two guests: Avalisa Ellicott, an Air Force veteran and communications director of the Transgender American Veterans Association, and Paula M. Neira, clinical program director at the John Hopkins Center for Transgender Health.

