Breaking down the numbers behind disappointing employment growth, low unemployment rate

Published January 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

The U.S. jobs report for December is out Friday, and the number of jobs added was way under the forecast. But the unemployment rate is down to 3.9%, a new pandemic low.

This data is from before the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge we’re currently in the midst of.

Mike Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News, digs into the numbers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.