© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to see the latest school, business and worship closings and delays.

Hollywood inspired the massive video game series 'Uncharted.' Now it's inspiring Hollywood

Published January 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
A still from "Uncharted." (Columbia Pictures)
A still from "Uncharted." (Columbia Pictures)

The video game series “Uncharted” is one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed franchises in the world.

Inspired by blockbuster action-adventure movies, it’s become such a success that Hollywood is adapting it into an upcoming film.

Neil Druckmann, creative director and writer on the last main “Uncharted” video game called “A Thief’s End,” and Asad Qizilbash, head of Playstation Productions, join us.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.