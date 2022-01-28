© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sundance roundup: Films to watch out for from NPR's Aisha Harris and film critic Ty Burr

Published January 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Colin Farrell appears in "After Yang" by Kogonada, an official selection of the Spotlight section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Benjamin Loeb / A24)
The Sundance film festival wraps up this coming weekend.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour, and film critic Ty Burr of Ty Burr’s Watch List about some of their favorite festival offerings.

Aisha Harris’s Sundance picks

  • “Nanny”
  • “Brainwashed: Sex, Camera, Power”
  • “Marte Um”
  • “After Yang”
  • “Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul”

Ty Burr’s Sundance picks

  • “After Yang”
  • “Navalny”
  • “The Janes”
  • “Cha Cha Real Smooth”
  • “Emergency”

