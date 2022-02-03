What you need to know as the Beijing Winter Olympics begin — athletically and politically

The Beijing Winter Olympics have already begun even though the opening ceremony takes place Friday.

But politics and strict COVID-19 protocols threaten to overshadow the games. With many storylines to follow, the athletics themselves included, host Peter O’Dowd previews the games with Louisa Thomas of The New Yorker and NPR’s Emily Feng.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.