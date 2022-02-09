How the fallout around Biden's top science adviser Eric Lander impacts the administration

It’s been a swift fall from grace for President Biden’s top science adviser. Eric Lander was sworn into office last June, but earlier this week he resigned from his position as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Lev Facher, Washington correspondent for STAT, discusses the impact of Lander’s resignation on the administration’s big science initiatives.

