Looking Up: The Wonderful World of Sidewalk Astronomy (Featuring Bill Rinehart)

Dean has brought so much wisdom and so many stories from his time as Astronomer in Residence at the Grand Canyon National Park last fall, that we had to squeeze a bit more into another episode. This time he and Anna discuss and share some of his experiences engaging park goers in Sidewalk Astronomy. There's a certain magic and awe that happens when passers by get the opportunity to see distant objects through a telescope and Dean has some great clips from his trip that help prove it!

We are also joined by WVXU Reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart to help us embody the spirit of one of the original purveyors of sidewalk astronomy experiences, John Dobson. Together they revisit an interview Dean had the opportunity to conduct with Dobson before his passing.