Addressing the shortfalls of flood maps with a local look at climate impacts

Published February 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST
People walk through the flooded waters of Telephone Rd. in Houston on Aug. 27, 2017 as the U.S. fourth city city battles with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods. (Photo by Thomas Shea/AFP via Getty Images)
A new analysis finds flood risk in the United States will increase 26% in the next three decades due to climate change.

Researchers broke down the impact on a more local level compared to most current maps, which often fail to incorporate that the nature of flooding is changing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with one of the leaders on the project, Oliver Wing, chief research officer at the U.K.-based flood modeling company Fathom.

Take a look at the map here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.