Olympic athletes confront free speech issues in Beijing

The Winter Olympics are a major platform for athletes to prove their talents. But athletes are confronting a dilemma: stay silent or speak out on human rights issues in China.

Former Olympic cross-country skier Noah Hoffman, now a board member with Global Athlete, urges athletes to hold their fire — at least until they’re back from China. Hoffman speaks with host Scott Tong.

