Trump organization's accounting firm says 10 years of financial statements are unreliable

Reporter Ilya Marritz speaks with Here & Now’s Scott Tong about the news, revealed in court documents Monday, that the accounting firm Mazars USA has ended its long relationship with the Trump Organization. The firm says ten years of financial statements it prepared about the Trump Organization are unreliable.

