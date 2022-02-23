After Peloton, what's next for the wonderful world of at-home workouts?

As Peloton — the stationary bike and subscription-based service that exploded in popularity over the pandemic — now implodes financially, many new products are rushing into the vacuum. That includes Apple’s Fitness + and a slew of YouTube channels catered to workouts.

