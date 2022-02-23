Looking Up: Settling the Great Pluto Debate (Featuring Mike Brown)

It's been the hottest point of debate between Dean and Anna since this podcast started: Does Pluto deserve to still be classified as a planet? In this episode, we're so excited to be joined by the man who takes credit for "killing" Pluto as a planet, author of "How I Killed Pluto and Why It Had It Coming", Mike Brown (@plutokiller) joins us to discuss. Find out why he thinks its all a matter of misclassification in the first place and why kids love telling their parents it's not a planet in this heated debate!