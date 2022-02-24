© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for live updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, from NPR.

What Russia's attack on Ukraine means for security in Europe

Published February 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST
People board a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
People board a Kiev bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion” and accused Russia of “using force to try to rewrite history.”

Ukraine’s government reported airstrikes in several cities and Russian tanks and troops rolling across the border.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with Constanze Stelzenmüller, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.