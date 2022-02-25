© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for live updates from NPR on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Trial of officer charged in raid that killed Breonna Taylor continues

Published February 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

The trial of one of the officers charged in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor continues Friday.

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is facing up to five years in prison on three felony counts. Those charges are not connected to Taylor’s death, but are for shots Hankison fired that entered a neighbor’s apartment.

Roberto Roldan, a reporter at member station WFPL News in Louisville, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.