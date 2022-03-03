© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Every child's death makes the Ukrainian resolve to fight stronger, says Kharkiv resident

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on, March 1, 2022. (Pavel Dorogoy/AP)
Powerful airstrikes continue to hit civilian targets in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, hitting at least three schools and driving residents into shelters.

Though there are no official numbers yet, security analyst and Kharkiv resident Maria Avdeeva says the toll is climbing and that no one in the city is safe.

She joins host Anthony Brooks to talk about the air assaults, the damage and the resilience of the Ukrainian resistance which she says continues to grow.

