Teachers in Minneapolis, St. Paul prepare for potential strike

Teachers in Minneapolis, St. Paul are preparing for a potential strike Tuesday. Contract negotiations failed to reach a resolution over the weekend between teachers’ unions and school district leaders in Minnesota’s twin cities over higher wages and mental health resources for students.

A final decision on whether educators will go on strike could come Monday night.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Becky Dernbach, an education reporter for the Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom that covers immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota.

