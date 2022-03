Immigrants in the U.S. who need to renew their visas are stuck as U.S. consulates around the world experience a processing backlog. Leaving the U.S. would mean running the risk of not being able to return.

Saurabh Datar of WBUR tells us how Indian immigrants in Boston are trying to work through it.

