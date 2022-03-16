© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
New York Times book critic Dwight Garner finds illumination in the works of refugees

Published March 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
A woman kisses her daughter as she is hosted with other 30 Ukrainian refugees at a Ukrainian Monastery in Castel Gandolfo, in the outskirts of Rome, on March 11, 2022. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
With the news of millions fleeing the war in Ukraine, New York Times’ book critic Dwight Garner has been turning to the literature of refugees for illumination.

He shares some of what he found with host Lisa Mullins.

Refugee literature recommendations from New York Times’ book critic Dwight Garner

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.