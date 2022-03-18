© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
COVID-19 cases climb in Europe, parts of Asia and the South Pacific. Should the U.S. take note?

Published March 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
A woman is tested by a medical worker in a mobile COVID-19 test center in front of the zoo in Kronberg, Germany, on Jan. 22, 2022. (Michael Probst/AP)
In the U.S., COVID-19 restrictions continue to fall. Mask mandates are gone in most major cities, including Los Angeles, New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C.; and vaccine requirements for indoor spaces like gyms and restaurants are on the decline.

The moves come as COVID-19 cases rise in at least a dozen European countries, including Germany, which recorded a record number of cases Friday, reaching a new high for the 7th straight day.

South Pacific countries and parts of Asia are also experiencing dramatic rises, including Hong Kong, which is seeing nearly 300 deaths a day.

Should Americans be worried about a new wave?

Host Jane Clayson checks in with Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

