Sunday Puzzle: Vowelin' for you

By Will Shortz
Published March 27, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
NPR
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories in two words. You name something in each category starting with each initial in the category. Any answer that works is fine.

Ex. Foreign Languages --> French, Lithuanian
1. Breakfast Orders
2. Precious Stones
3. Butchers' Meats
4. Coastal States
5. Beatles Hits
6. Automobile Parts

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge was based on an idea by listener Jeff Lande, of Minneapolis. If a BOY is 5,839, and a COW is 6,874, how much is a FISH?

Challenge answer: 953,161. You get the answer from looking at corresponding numbers on the periodic table of the elements. For example, B stands for boron (#5), O stands for oxygen (#8), and Y stands for yttrium (#39), which go together to make 5,839. Similarly, F is fluorine (#9), I is iodine (#53), S is sulfur (#16), and H is hydrogen (#1), which go together to make the answer.

Winner: Angie Miller of Beatrice, Nebraska

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Meiches, of Dallas. Name a state that contains all five vowels — A, E, I, O, and U — once each.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 31, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
