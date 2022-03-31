As calls grow for Justice Thomas to recuse himself, one Supreme Court watcher urges caution

Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to at least recuse himself from election-related cases, following revelations that his wife pressed Trump administration officials to try to overturn the 2020 election results.

