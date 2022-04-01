Vote appears close on Amazon union vote in Alabama

The National Labor Relations Board reported this week that the vote is very close over whether to unionize at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, with those opposed to unionization holding a slight edge and votes still being counted.

Meanwhile at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, those in favor of unionizing hold a lead.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephan Bisaha, wealth and poverty reporter for Gulf States Newsroom, in Birmingham.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

