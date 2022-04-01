© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vote appears close on Amazon union vote in Alabama

Published April 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Signs supporting the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union are shown near an Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Jay Reeves/AP)
Signs supporting the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union are shown near an Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Jay Reeves/AP)

The National Labor Relations Board reported this week that the vote is very close over whether to unionize at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, with those opposed to unionization holding a slight edge and votes still being counted.

Meanwhile at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, those in favor of unionizing hold a lead.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephan Bisaha, wealth and poverty reporter for Gulf States Newsroom, in Birmingham.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.