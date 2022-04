Vaccine scientist and pediatrician Dr. Peter Hotez joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss when Moderna vaccines might be available for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, and what’s taken so long to get the vaccine ready for the last remaining population not eligible yet to be vaccinated.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.