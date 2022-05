FX’s new series “Under the Banner of Heaven” dramatizes the very real murder of a young woman and her child in a Mormon community. We discuss what it gets right, and wrong, about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Jana Riess, columnist for Religion News Service.

