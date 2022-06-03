© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Supreme Court decisions coming soon on gun control, abortion, religious freedom

Published June 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
The United States Supreme Court is in the final weeks of its term, and there are a number of important decisions yet to come from the court. (Al Drago/Getty Images)
The United States Supreme Court is in the final weeks of its term, and there are a number of important decisions yet to come from the court — on gun rights, religious freedom, and abortion.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Stephen Vladeck, professor at the University of Texas Law School, about cases to watch for.

