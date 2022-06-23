Forest Service failed to account for climate change in setting New Mexico's largest wildfire

A new report by the U.S. Forest Service finds that the agency didn’t account for the ways climate change has altered the conditions and the landscape when it set a prescribed burn in the national forest in April.

That blaze quickly grew out of control and became the Hermit’s Creek fire that then merged with the nearby Calf Canyon fire, which has torched more than 341,000 acres. That’s an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks with Timothy Inglasbee, executive director of Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

