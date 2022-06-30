Supreme Court rules against EPA in carbon emissions regulation case

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t have the authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants. The decision was 6-3.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with James M. Van Nostrand, law professor and director of the Center for Energy & Sustainable Development at West Virginia University College of Law.

