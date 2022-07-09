© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are undergoing website maintenance from Friday at midnight until Sunday at midnight. During this time, we are unable to update our website. For the latest news, please listen online or on air.

'Wait Wait' for July 9, 2022: Independence Day Edition

Published July 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
Slash performs in Glasgow, Scotland
Samir Hussein
/
Getty Images for MTV

It's Independence Day week, so take a break from comforting your terrified pets to enjoy some of the best Wait Wait moments from the past year, plus some never-before-heard material!

Not My Job: We ask Slash about sashes
Slash is one of the greatest guitarists of all time, and while he knows his way around a fretboard, we've invited him here to answer three questions about sashes, specifically those presented at beauty pageants.

Panel Questions:
Strange Brew

Bluff the Listener:
Our panelists read three stories about Iceland's newest way to attract tourists, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Del Tha Funkee Homosapien on Neanderthals
Whether it's as a solo artist, or part of Deltron 3030 or Gorillaz, Del Tha Funkee Homosapien is one of the kings of West Coast rap, and a beloved producer, writer, and performer. But, what does he know about humanity's ancestors, Neanderthals?

Panel Questions
Tall Heavenly Body, Disarming Dinosaurs, Willy Silly Killy Old Bear

Not My Job: We ask historian Dan Snow about Lollapalooza
Dan Snow is a historian and television presenter who was part of the expedition that uncovered Shackleton's lost ship Endurance. So, naturally, we ask him about something we uncovered: the last listed acts at this year's Lollapalooza.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.