As Shell prepares to open a huge plastics plant, a nurdle patrol searches the Ohio River for plastic

A coalition of environmental groups is surveying the Ohio River. They’re looking for tiny plastic pellets, called nurdles, used to make many plastic products.

The plan is to develop a baseline to monitor the river as Shell opens a large industrial complex this summer to make plastics.

The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

